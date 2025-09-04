Critical Infrastructure Security
Up to $10M reward set for Russian hackers of US critical infrastructure
BleepingComputer reports that the U.S. State Department has put up to $10 million in bounties for any information on Marat Valeryevich Tyukov, Mikhail Mikhailovich Gavrilov, and Pavel Aleksandrovich Akulov of the Russian Federal Security Service's Center 16 unit over their involvement in state-sponsored cyber intrusions against critical infrastructure organizations across the U.S. Over 500 energy firms across 135 countries have also been targeted by FSB officers, according to the State Department. "If you have information on their activities, contact Rewards for Justice via the Tor-based tips-reporting channel [...] You could be eligible for a reward and relocation," said the State Department in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Such a development comes weeks after the Russian hackers, also known as Blue Kraken, Berserk Bear, Dragonfly, Crouching Yeti, and Koala Team, were identified by the FBI as having compromised U.S. critical infrastructure in attacks involving the old Cisco IOS and IOS XE software vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2018-0171.
