Threat Intelligence

Unit 221B obtains funding to enhance threat intelligence for hacker arrests

A stark image of a locked down laptop with police tape across it, symbolizing the quarantine of a system following a severe malware attack

Unit 221B has secured $5 million in funding to bolster its threat intelligence capabilities, aiding in the apprehension of hackers, as reported by SecurityWeek.

The investment will enable Unit 221B to enhance its platform's capabilities, focusing on accelerating investigative collaboration and strengthening its go-to-market strategies. By leveraging this funding, the company aims to further develop its threat intelligence solutions, ultimately supporting law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending cybercriminals. Unit 221B's efforts align with the increasing need for advanced cybersecurity measures to combat the rising threat of cyber attacks targeting organizations worldwide.

Unit 221B's funding raise signifies a step toward improving cybersecurity defense mechanisms by empowering law enforcement with enhanced threat intelligence tools. This development highlights the growing importance of collaboration between cybersecurity firms and law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime.

Source: SecurityWeek

Related

Over $400M nabbed in global cyber fraud clampdown

Interpol has announced the seizure of $439 million in cash and cryptocurrency obtained from business email compromise, voice phishing, online extortion, romance scams, investment fraud, and online gambling-related money laundering activities as part of Operation HAECHI VI, which ran between April and August and involved law enforcement from over 40 countries and territories, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDeepfakeDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds