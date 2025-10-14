Ukraine moves closer to establishing Cyber Force

Ukrainian legislation that would consolidate the country's offensive and defensive cyber capabilities under a dedicated military branch has been approved by the parliament for first reading, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

If enacted, Ukraine 's Cyber Forces will operate under Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, conducting cyber operations, digital defense, military infrastructure building, and intelligence gathering while aligning Ukraine's systems with NATO standards.

The bill also proposes a cyber reserve of civilian tech experts who could be called upon to assist without becoming full-time service members. Cybersecurity professionals including AmonSul CEO Serhii Khariuk, welcomed the initiative, saying it would strengthen coordination between Ukraine's tech sector and the military.

However, some lawmakers expressed reservations, including Oleksandr Fediyenko, chair of the parliament's cybersecurity subcommittee. Fediyenko cautioned that merging offensive and defensive roles could cause confusion.

The idea for Cyber Forces was first discussed in 2021, but its future remains uncertain as the bill awaits a second reading and presidential approval.