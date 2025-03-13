Threat Intelligence, Application security

Ukraine loses Signal support for anti-Russian cyber threat efforts, says official

Flags of Russia and Ukraine. No war. Peace. Relationship between Ukraine and Russia.
(Image credit: opolja via Getty)

U.S.-based encrypted messaging platform Signal was claimed by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Deputy Secretary Serhii Demediuk to have been ignoring the country's requests for cooperation in dealing with cybersecurity threats from Russia, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Ukraine's most recent notification to Signal regarding the exploitation of its app by Russian threat actors for account takeover and phishing attacks against the country has not received any response, said Demediuk at the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum.

"With its inaction, Signal is helping Russians gather information, target our soldiers, and compromise government officials," added Demediuk, who attributed the policy change to U.S. political turmoil that has prompted the country to explore more partnerships with Europe instead.

Such a development comes after the U.S. not only paused offensive cyber strikes against Russia but also suspended intelligence sharing activities with Ukraine, the latter of which was later revoked after Ukraine agreed to a month-long ceasefire with Russia.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrowserBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Cache CrammingDLL InjectionDumpSecGoogle HackingInformation WarfareMorris WormReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds