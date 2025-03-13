Ukraine loses Signal support for anti-Russian cyber threat efforts, says official

U.S.-based encrypted messaging platform Signal was claimed by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Deputy Secretary Serhii Demediuk to have been ignoring the country's requests for cooperation in dealing with cybersecurity threats from Russia, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Ukraine's most recent notification to Signal regarding the exploitation of its app by Russian threat actors for account takeover and phishing attacks against the country has not received any response, said Demediuk at the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum.

"With its inaction, Signal is helping Russians gather information, target our soldiers, and compromise government officials," added Demediuk, who attributed the policy change to U.S. political turmoil that has prompted the country to explore more partnerships with Europe instead.