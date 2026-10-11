Following insights from Infosecurity Magazine, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has secured commitments from 10 major AI companies to enhance their data protection policies, addressing concerns over the processing of personal data for AI model training.

Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Cohere, DeepSeek, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Stability AI have agreed to improve transparency, strengthen user rights mechanisms, and conduct more rigorous safeguard assessments. This action follows an ICO report highlighting the need for clear data protection policies and lawful bases for processing personal data in AI training. The ICO is also launching a call for evidence on agentic AI, seeking input on how data protection risks are managed as AI systems become more autonomous. Concerns have been raised about AI agents bypassing protections and the potential for sensitive training data to be extracted. The ICO has opened investigations into X.AI LLC concerning its Grok AI system and its potential to generate harmful content. The regulator emphasizes that increased AI autonomy does not excuse poor data protection compliance and that robust safeguards are critical for public trust.

Source: Infosecurity Magazine