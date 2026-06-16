UK government to ban social media for under-16s

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the UK government announced plans to ban social media access for individuals under the age of 16, with regulations expected before Christmas and implementation in spring 2027. This move aims to protect children by restricting their access to platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and X.

To enforce the ban, social media platforms will be required to implement age verification for new users, likely through ID uploads or facial age scans. While existing accounts are largely exempt, new sign-ups will necessitate proving the user is over 16, effectively ending anonymous account creation in the UK. The ban is modeled after Australia's system, but the UK plans to extend restrictions on high-risk features like livestreaming and stranger contact to a wider range of services, including gaming platforms. AI chatbots simulating romantic or sexual relationships will also face an 18+ minimum age requirement.

Security and privacy experts have raised concerns that these age verification methods are easily circumvented, potentially putting users' personal and biometric data at risk of breaches. They also argue the regulations were implemented with insufficient political scrutiny and may not address the root causes of online harms, such as engagement-driven business models.