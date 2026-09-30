UK employers plan tech team expansion, prioritizing security and AI skills

As detailed in IT Pro, nearly half of UK employers are planning to expand their technology teams by the end of the year, with a strong focus on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud expertise.

Research from Robert Half indicates that 47% of UK employers intend to increase their tech workforce. Cybersecurity skills are in highest demand, sought by 54% of companies, followed closely by agentic AI (50%) and generative AI (48%). Cloud skills are also a priority for 44% of employers. Additionally, 25% of businesses are increasing their hiring of contract and project-based technology professionals. This surge in demand highlights a shift in the labor market, where businesses are not just seeking more personnel but professionals with a blend of technical acumen, commercial understanding, and the ability to collaborate effectively with AI.

The findings suggest that while AI is automating routine tasks and making roles more strategic for 37% of tech professionals, it is also increasing the value of skilled talent, particularly in cybersecurity, AI, and cloud environments, where competition is expected to remain high.

Source: IT Pro