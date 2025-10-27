U.S. to counter China’s global surveillance push

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross urged the U.S. to counter China's "attempt to export a surveillance state across planet Earth" by advancing a "clean American tech stack" worldwide, speaking Friday at the 2025 Meridian Summit in Washington, D.C, reports CyberScoop

Cairncross said the U.S. must reassert its leadership in global technology standards and make clear to Beijing that its cyber behavior, targeting critical infrastructure and creating "strategic dilemmas," is unacceptable. He added that a new national cybersecurity strategy under President Donald Trump will emphasize posture and goals over length or detail.