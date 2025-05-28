U.S. cyber veteran urges stronger Korea response

A former top U.S. cybersecurity official is urging South Korea to strengthen cyber defense collaboration in the wake of a major hacking incident involving SK Telecom, Yonhap News Agency reports.
Speaking at a seminar in Seoul, Anne Neuberger, former deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging tech, highlighted the need for rapid intelligence sharing, cross-sector cooperation, and deeper international partnerships. The cyberattack on SK Telecom, which serves half of South Koreas population, resulted in a large-scale breach of USIM data and is considered the most severe telecom hack in the countrys history. While not attributing the attack directly, Neuberger warned that China has a known track record of targeting global telecoms, and such intrusions may serve purposes ranging from espionage to infrastructure disruption. She advised private firms to exchange threat intelligence confidentially and urged governments to provide timely alerts. Neuberger also cited the importance of multinational frameworks like South Koreas cyber cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, and global counter-ransomware initiatives.
