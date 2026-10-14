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UK Housing Ombudsman Service investigating IT security incident

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Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates the UK Housing Ombudsman Service is investigating a third-party IT security incident that impacted its case management system on Tuesday. The organization, established under the Housing Act 1996, plays a crucial role in settling disputes between social housing residents and landlords across England.

The incident has led to the temporary inability for social housing residents to file new complaints through the online system. The service is collaborating with its external supplier to determine the full scope of the breach, including whether any personal information was compromised. As a precautionary measure, the Housing Ombudsman has notified the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and advised individuals to be vigilant against potential scams and unsolicited communications. Residents needing to submit urgent complaints are directed to use the organization's phone line or email. This event follows a similar security lapse at Companies House in March and highlights ongoing cybersecurity challenges within the UK public sector, which the government is attempting to address with a new cybersecurity strategy backed by significant funding.

Source: Bleeping Computer

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