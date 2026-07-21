UK government scraps controversial digital ID card scheme

TechCrunch reports that the United Kingdom's incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, has confirmed the government is abandoning a contentious digital ID card initiative that was announced by the previous administration.

The Burnham administration stated that the funds saved from the canceled digital ID program will be redirected to a tax cut designed to lower household electricity bills amidst rising living costs. The new finance minister, John Healy, indicated these changes aim to provide financial relief and reassurance during the winter. The digital identity card plan was initially proposed by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who believed it would help combat illegal employment and modernize access to government services. The scheme was projected to cost £1.8 billion over three years, though questions arose about whether funding was ever fully allocated.

The proposal faced significant public opposition, with nearly 3 million signatures on a parliamentary petition, making it the second-largest on record. Critics voiced concerns that mandatory digital ID cards could enable increased surveillance. This initiative echoed a similar, ultimately unsuccessful, national identity card program from the 2000s under the Tony Blair government, which was abolished in 2011.