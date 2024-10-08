Twin cyberattacks launched by Ukrainian hackers on Putin’s birthday

Russia had its state media company VGTRK and court and judicial system websites compromised in separate attacks claimed by pro-Ukrainian hacktivist groups sudo rm-RF and BO Team, respectively, on the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to CyberScoop.

Despite the lack of any significant damage from sudo rm-RF's attack against VGTRK, such an intrusion was "unprecedented," noted Russian officials. Destructive elements were also noted by Russian cyber policy expert Oleg Shakirov to have been involved in the intrusion. On the other hand, the BO Team's compromise of the GAS Pravosudie system used by Russian courts was observed to have impacted court operations. "The attack on the courts system has received much less attention than the one on VGTRK but can have serious implications," Shakirov added. Such attacks come after sudo rm-RF took responsibility for targeting MosgorBTI and RuTube during the past two years, as well as follow BO Team's compromise of an internet provider that counts a Russian nuclear contractor as one of its customers.