Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Trump EOs’ impact on US cybersecurity examined
(Adobe Stock)
U.S. cybersecurity is expected to be more significantly impacted by a pair of Trump executive orders signed in March and June than previously thought, according to CyberScoop.
While the March order which focuses on state and local government preparedness was regarded by Mark Montgomery of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies to be helpful in advancing a national resilience strategy, Trump's latter cybersecurity-focused order which cuts back on identity verification measures was noted by Center for Democracy & Technology President Alexandra Reeve Givens to be detrimental to the nation's cybersecurity posture. Trump's June order has also been questioned for eliminating Biden-era requirements for government vendor software certifications, new National Institute of Standards and Technology minimum cybersecurity standards, and post-quantum cryptography, among others. Such actions have been accompanied by recent staffing cuts at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "Even if his cyber and AI goals are sincere, [Trump has] gutted the staff needed to meet them. He's also made the government less secure by giving unvetted allies access to sensitive data. His actions don't match his words," said House Homeland Security Committee cybersecurity subpanel's leading Democrat Eric Swalwell.
