Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security

Trump EOs’ impact on US cybersecurity examined

The North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Adobe Stock)

U.S. cybersecurity is expected to be more significantly impacted by a pair of Trump executive orders signed in March and June than previously thought, according to CyberScoop.

While the March order which focuses on state and local government preparedness was regarded by Mark Montgomery of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies to be helpful in advancing a national resilience strategy, Trump's latter cybersecurity-focused order which cuts back on identity verification measures was noted by Center for Democracy & Technology President Alexandra Reeve Givens to be detrimental to the nation's cybersecurity posture. Trump's June order has also been questioned for eliminating Biden-era requirements for government vendor software certifications, new National Institute of Standards and Technology minimum cybersecurity standards, and post-quantum cryptography, among others. Such actions have been accompanied by recent staffing cuts at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "Even if his cyber and AI goals are sincere, [Trump has] gutted the staff needed to meet them. He's also made the government less secure by giving unvetted allies access to sensitive data. His actions don't match his words," said House Homeland Security Committee cybersecurity subpanel's leading Democrat Eric Swalwell.

Related

New OT asset inventory guidance unveiled by US, partners

Mounting cybersecurity threats aimed at operational technology systems have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, the National Security Agency, and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as cybersecurity enforcement agencies in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand, to unveil joint guidelines for OT asset inventorying, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds