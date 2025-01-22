Trump axes TSA chief who led pipeline, airline, rail cybersecurity rules

Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske — who spearheaded the development of cybersecurity directives for the pipeline, aviation, and rail sectors under the Biden administration — has been ousted by President Donald Trump, who had appointed Pekoske to the post in 2017, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Implementation of cybersecurity rules advanced by Pekoske following the devastating Colonial Pipeline hack in 2021 has since led to the adoption of minimum cybersecurity standards across all critical pipelines, 57% of aviation organizations, and 68% of railways by the end of Biden's term. Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the White House have provided any information regarding Pekoske's replacement. Pekoske's axing comes amid a flurry of cybersecurity-related actions executed by Trump just hours after being inaugurated, including the reversal of Biden executive orders regarding the Office of the National Cyber Director and safe and secure artificial intelligence development.