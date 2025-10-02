Tracking info exposed by Adobe Analytics vulnerability

BleepingComputer reports that certain organizations using Adobe Analytics had information viewable by others for nearly a day last month due to an ingestion vulnerability.

Modifications to optimize performance implemented on Sept. 17 introduced the flaw in Analytics Edge data collection, which enabled the appearance of "errant values" in Analysis Workspace reports, according to Adobe, which addressed the issue the following day. Additional information from a private customer notice showed that other clients' data had overwritten some of the collected information.

"Please also remove all potentially impacted data from your systems, backups, and any downstream environments where it may have been stored or processed. This action is necessary to help prevent further retention or use of data that may have been inadvertently exposed. The only other party that could have potentially viewed the data is an Adobe contracted customer," said the advisory.

Adobe has not issued further clarifications regarding the data compromise but a customer noted potential violations under the General Data Protection Regulation and the Consumer Privacy Protection Act.