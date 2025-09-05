Threat Intelligence

Threat intel platforms harnessed in Contagious Interview-linked campaign

Korea North flag - 3D realistic waving flag on matrix digital ba

(Adobe Stock)

Infosecurity Magazine reports that North Korean threat actors have leveraged Validin's threat intelligence platform to facilitate attacks as part of the Contagious Interview campaign. Multiple attempts to infiltrate the infrastructure intelligence portal of Validin have been conducted by North Korean hackers from March to June, with various accounts registered hours following a post detailing activity tied to the Lazarus hacking collective, findings from SentinelOne SentinelLabs and Validin researchers showed. Despite Validin's immediate efforts to hinder the malicious Gmail accounts, attackers persisted in their registration and login attempts, with the platform eventually used to determine not only detection indicators but also potential new infrastructure. However, attackers were also found to have inadvertently leaked log files and directory structures on the platform. "Given the continuous success of their campaigns in engaging targets, it may be more pragmatic and efficient for the threat actors to deploy new infrastructure rather than maintain existing assets," said researchers.

Related

Evolving Russian cyber strategy attributed to intensified Ukrainian efforts

Increasingly advanced cybersecurity defenses were noted by Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection Head Oleksandr Potii to have led Russia to shift toward cyberespionage, distributed denial-of-service attacks, and other non-critical cyber operations after initially launching far-reaching intrusions against the country's critical infrastructure, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingGoogle HackingInformation WarfarePassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds