Texas man pleads guilty in Scattered Spider extortion scheme

Based on information from CyberScoop, a 24-year-old Texas man, Ahmed Hossam Eldin Elbadawy, has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to his involvement in the Scattered Spider cybercrime group's extortion activities. This plea, made one year ago, was only recently made public through court filings seeking forfeiture of his criminal proceeds.

Elbadawy, along with co-conspirators Noah Michael Urban and Tyler Robert Buchanan, were part of an aggressive subset of The Com known as Scattered Spider. This group specialized in financially motivated attacks, using social engineering to obtain credentials and steal sensitive company data. Their targets included high-net-worth employees with significant virtual currency holdings.

Elbadawy's victims spanned multiple industries, including entertainment, telecom, technology, and virtual currency sectors, with at least 12 companies identified in the indictment. The group successfully stole virtual currency valued at millions of dollars in several high-profile thefts between 2021 and 2022. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of over $17 million in cryptocurrency, along with various luxury assets from Elbadawy.