Tech industry pushes White House to use AI cyber defenses

A report released by the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) urges the Trump administration to change cybersecurity regulations and intensify efforts to win the private sectors trust, focusing on results-driven action, according to Cybersecurity Dive.
There is a need to prioritize impactful security outcomes, slash red tape, rethink legacy network architectures, invest in secure modern systems, and strengthen trusted partnerships between the public and private sectors, and to achieve results means empowering defenders with what they need to win: efficiency, appropriate resourcing, and the freedom to focus on real threats, not on navigating a web of regulatory regimes, the ITI stated. The council recommends integrating its varied cybersecurity regulations into a unified, risk-based reporting standard that would focus on verified, significant incidents, exclude reporting obligations for third-party service providers, and incorporate a reporting window of 72 hours after confirming incidents. It also suggests for the White Houses Office of the National Cyber Director to promote AI use for cybersecurity defense, recommend for CISA to obtain its needed resources for the shared services provided to other agencies, and to lead the rehabilitation of the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council framework. ITIs other recommendations include maintaining the Common Vulnerability and Exposures program and giving importance to the post-quantum cryptography and zero-trust migrations of agencies.
There is a need to prioritize impactful security outcomes, slash red tape, rethink legacy network architectures, invest in secure modern systems, and strengthen trusted partnerships between the public and private sectors, and to achieve results means empowering defenders with what they need to win: efficiency, appropriate resourcing, and the freedom to focus on real threats, not on navigating a web of regulatory regimes, the ITI stated. The council recommends integrating its varied cybersecurity regulations into a unified, risk-based reporting standard that would focus on verified, significant incidents, exclude reporting obligations for third-party service providers, and incorporate a reporting window of 72 hours after confirming incidents. It also suggests for the White Houses Office of the National Cyber Director to promote AI use for cybersecurity defense, recommend for CISA to obtain its needed resources for the shared services provided to other agencies, and to lead the rehabilitation of the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council framework. ITIs other recommendations include maintaining the Common Vulnerability and Exposures program and giving importance to the post-quantum cryptography and zero-trust migrations of agencies.