Tackling Chinese cyber threats should be US priority, says ex-NSA head

Mounting compromise of U.S. critical infrastructure by Chinese state-backed threat groups Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon was regarded by former U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to be indicative of China's advancements in cybercrime that require immediate action from the U.S. government, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from focusing on the extent of China's malicious cyber efforts, the U.S. should also adopt an expanded approach in cyber defense, said Nakasone in an interview with the Click Here podcast. "Everything has to get better from our offensive capabilities to our defensive capabilities to our general understanding of the software. You know, after decades of talking about hygiene and patching, the software is not getting that much better and the attack surface is only growing," noted Nakasone, who added that the U.S.'s focus on cyber threat deterrence has hampered its capabilities in countering ever-evolving nation-state adversaries.