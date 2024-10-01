T-Mobile to resolve breach probes with $31.5M settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to resolve investigations by the Federal Communications Commission Enforcement Bureau into several data breaches impacting millions of U.S. consumers with a $31.5 million settlement, half of which will be paid to the U.S. Treasury, reports BleepingComputer.

Meanwhile, the other half will be allocated by T-Mobile toward cybersecurity improvements, with the telecommunications firm pledging to strengthen its cybersecurity posture by implementing data minimization, inventory, and disposal processes, critical network asset tracking, multi-factor authentication, and a modern zero-trust architecture. T-Mobile has also committed to enlisting third parties to evaluate its information security practices as well as offer continuous cybersecurity updates to its board. Such a development comes after similar breach settlements were reached with AT&T and Verizon. "With companies like T-Mobile and other telecom service providers operating in a space where national security and consumer protection interests overlap, we are focused on ensuring critical technical changes are made to telecommunications networks to improve our national cybersecurity posture and help prevent future compromises of Americans' sensitive data," said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal.