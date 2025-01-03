Suspected Russian spies indicted by Germany

Germany has moved to indict Russian-German nationals Dieter S., Alexander J., and Alex D., for working as Russian secret service agents, according to The Hacker News.

Aside from conducting intelligence activities with an individual part of the Donetsk People's Republic's armed unit aimed at undermining Germany's military support to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, Dieter S. also committed to conduct arson attacks against industrial and military sites, as well as damage railways leveraged for military goods transport, with which he has received assistance from Alexander J. and Alex D., noted Generalbundesanwalt, Germany's Office of the Federal Prosecutor. "Dieter S. scouted out some of the targeted objects on site, taking photos and videos, for example of military transports and goods," said prosecutors. Such action by Germany comes months after the country charged Turkish national Mehmet K. and U.S. citizen Martin D. over suspicion of collaborating with the Turkish secret service and Chinese government agencies, respectively.