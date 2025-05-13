Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Suspected DoppelPaymer attacker against Dutch orgs arrested

Moldovan law enforcement has apprehended a suspected DoppelPaymer ransomware attacker involved in intrusions against Dutch organizations, including the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research, in 2021, according to The Record.

Also confiscated in the police crackdown were $93,000, half a dozen banking cards, an electronic wallet, a mobile phone, a pair of laptops, and multiple data storage devices, said Moldovan officials, who will be commencing the extradition of the "foreign citizen" to the Netherlands. Such a development follows Irish authorities' sentencing of a man over his involvement in a website providing malicious payloads and pilfered financial information, as well as Polish authorities' apprehension of four people suspected to have been involved in DDoS-for-hire services with a global reach earlier this month. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also been able to disrupt a cybercriminal operation offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investments that was able to steal over $145,000 from the citizens of Latvia.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

MFA circumvented through legacy login flaw

Cybersecurity firm Guardz reported that between March 18 and April 7, 2025, attackers used the outdated BAV2ROPC protocol, which bypasses MFA and modern protections by enabling non-interactive logins through basic credentials.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpster DivingHybrid AttackInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds