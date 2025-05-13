Suspected DoppelPaymer attacker against Dutch orgs arrested

Moldovan law enforcement has apprehended a suspected DoppelPaymer ransomware attacker involved in intrusions against Dutch organizations, including the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research, in 2021, according to The Record.
Also confiscated in the police crackdown were $93,000, half a dozen banking cards, an electronic wallet, a mobile phone, a pair of laptops, and multiple data storage devices, said Moldovan officials, who will be commencing the extradition of the "foreign citizen" to the Netherlands. Such a development follows Irish authorities' sentencing of a man over his involvement in a website providing malicious payloads and pilfered financial information, as well as Polish authorities' apprehension of four people suspected to have been involved in DDoS-for-hire services with a global reach earlier this month. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also been able to disrupt a cybercriminal operation offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investments that was able to steal over $145,000 from the citizens of Latvia.
