Suspected cyberattack disrupts Polish state registry systems

Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

A possible cyberattack on Polands state registry systems on Wednesday temporarily disrupted access to key digital government services, including identity verification and tax reporting platforms, according to a report by The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The disruption affected the PESEL database, which contains personal data used across healthcare, taxation, and public administration. Polands digital ministry confirmed the outage but assured the public that no sensitive information was compromised. While officials have not confirmed the source, local media pointed to a possible distributed denial-of-service attack. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski emphasized the frequency of such attacks, noting that Poland remains a top target for foreign cyber threats, particularly from Russia. The breach disrupted several digital platforms like the mObywatel app and online tax filing systemsan especially critical time as it coincided with the countrys tax deadline. The incident follows a pattern of escalating cyberattacks on government registries across Eastern Europe, including recent high-profile breaches in Ukraine, Slovakia, and even within Russia.

