Survey finds gaps in cyber threat intel sharing

A new survey conducted by Cyware at the RSA Conference 2025 highlights a significant disconnect between cybersecurity professionals belief in collaboration and the operational reality of threat intelligence sharing, according to BetaNews.

While 92% of respondents view information sharing as critical to combating cyber threats, only 13% report that their automation between threat intelligence and SecOps tools is functioning effectively.

The data reveals a serious gap between that belief and the operational reality, said Cyware CEO Anuj Goel, emphasizing the need for better integration of people, processes, and platforms.

Despite enthusiasm around AI, 78% expect it to enhance threat sharing, just 43% have seen actual benefits. Only a minority of organizations share threat intel in real time across teams, and nearly a quarter rarely or never do. Participation in industry-specific sharing groups like ISACs remains low, with many unaware of their status. The survey exposes widespread inefficiencies, fragmented workflows, and a critical need for more unified and automated approaches to threat intelligence collaboration.

