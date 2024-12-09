Supply chain, AI/ML

Supply chain attack compromises Ultralytics AI model

BleepingComputer reports that widely known artificial intelligence model Ultralytics YOLO11, which features a sophisticated object detection model, had its latest versions laced with cryptocurrency mining malware following a supply chain attack.

With the installation of Ultralytics 8.3.41 and 8.3.42 made available on the Python Package Index repository on Thursday reported by users to have resulted in the deployment of the XMRig cryptominer, Ultralytics has immediately moved to remove the compromised versions and publish a newer 8.3.43 iteration. However, threat actors have proceeded with the attacks under versions 8.3.45 and 8.3.46 of the AI model. "Our team is conducting a full security audit and implementing additional safeguards to prevent similar incidents," said Ultralytics founder and CEO Glenn Jocher, who noted that a pair of Hong Kong-based malicious PRs with code injection had been leveraged to facilitate the compromise. However, further investigation is still needed to determine the success of attackers' cryptomining or user data exfiltration operations.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Additional MOVEit hack data from major firms exposed

Most of the exposed employee records belonged to Bank of America, followed by U.S. multinational conglomerate Koch, Finnish multinational telecommunications firm Nokia, and global real estate and investment management services provider JLL, a report from Atlas Privacy showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds