Supply chain, Threat Intelligence

Supply chain attack compromises LottieFiles npm package with crypto drainer

Share

Animation workflow platform LottieFiles has disclosed a supply chain attack against its "lottie-player" npm package that enabled the release of malicious versions containing cryptocurrency-draining payloads, The Hacker News reports.

Such an intrusion has prompted automated delivery of the malicious lottie-player NPM package versions among users who obtained the library through third-party content delivery networks, according to LottieFiles. "Versions 2.0.5, 2.0.6, 2.0.7 were published directly to https://npmjs.com over the course of an hour using a compromised access token from a developer with the required privileges," said LottieFiles, which urged immediate upgrades to version 2.0.8 of the package as it confirmed the removal of all malicious versions that sought to establish a connection with targets' cryptocurrency wallets have already been removed. Investigation into the incident, which has not affected LottieFiles' dotlottie player and/or software-as-a-service, is still underway, according to the firm.

Related

Tougher export controls for US tech sought

The U.S. Commerce Department has been urged by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to bolster the already robust proposed U.S. tech rules that would prevent the utilization of the country's surveillance tools in repressive countries amid concerns of potential gaps that could be exploited by such nations.

Malicious npm packages spread BeaverTail malware

Most downloaded among the malicious packages was "blockscan-api," which is a backdoored copy of etherscan-api, followed by "passport-js," which is a backdoored passport copy, and the backdoored bcryptjs copy dubbed "bcrypts-js," an analysis from the Datadog Security Research team showed.

Related Events

Related Terms

BackdoorBrute ForceDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingInformation WarfareReconnaissance

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.