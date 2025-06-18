SuperCard malware intrusions hit Russia

Android users across Russia have been initially subjected to intrusions involving the NFCGate-based SuperCard malware last month, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Social engineering tactics have been leveraged to lure targets into installing SuperCard, which determines users' payment systems before harnessing the data for bogus transactions, according to an analysis from Russian cybersecurity firm F6. Additional findings showed SuperCard to have been touted to compromise leading U.S., European, and Australian banks' clients across Telegram channels. Almost $5.5 million has been lost in attacks with NFCGate variants before the proliferation of SuperCard across Russia between January and March, which have impacted more than 175,000 Android devices, said F6. Such findings come after SuperCard was reported to have used in attacks against European banks. SuperCard was also recently noted by Cleafy researchers to have been promoted by Chinese-speaking actors under a malware-as-a-service model.