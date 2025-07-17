Stuxnet malware to be reexamined in House hearing on OT cyber threats

The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection was noted to be reevaluating the Stuxnet malware attack that paralyzed Iran's nuclear program in 2010 as part of a hearing next week that seeks to better understand cybersecurity threats faced by operational technology and critical infrastructure, reports CyberScoop.
With operational technology targeting significantly evolving during the past 15 years, revisiting Stuxnet would be useful in tackling increasingly prevalent threats to critical infrastructure by various state-backed and cybercriminal operations, including Volt Typhoon, said House subcommittee leader Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y. "This moment showed how malware can be used to target and potentially cripple critical infrastructure operations, which has raised the stakes for critical infrastructure resilience for sectors across the globe. Today, bad actors will not hesitate to use malware to gain a foothold in the services Americans rely on every day and wreak havoc on our way of life," Garbarino added. Next Tuesday's hearing will include Dragos CEO Robert Lee, Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition Executive Director Tatyana Bolton, cybersecurity journalist Kim Zetter, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory program leader Nate Gleason as witnesses.
