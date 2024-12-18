Cloud Security, Government Regulations

Stronger Microsoft cloud security for federal agencies pushed by CISA

Threat actors have been using Microsoft’s third-party app verification process to target the cloud environments of business and financial executives, according to new research out this morning from Proofpoint. (Credit: atomicstudio via Getty Images)
(Credit: atomicstudio via Getty Images)

Mounting cyber intrusions against cloud systems have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to order federal agencies to identify and protect all of their Microsoft cloud systems in adherence to its Secure Cloud Business Applications baselines, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from completing a cloud system inventory by Feb. 21, 2025, federal agencies should also launch SCuBA evaluation tools by Apr. 25 and ensure the adoption of the entire directive by June 20, said CISA, which will be providing dedicated SCuBA baselines for Google Workspace between April to June next year. "This is the product of work that we began after the SolarWinds campaign to create a centralized and consistent approach to securing the federal cloud environment. The configurations that this [binding operational directive] require are not specific to any threat actor or incident. They are used consistently by both sophisticated, well-funded threat actors and common cybercriminals," said CISA Deputy Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Matt Hartman.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCloud ComputingCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue DiligenceGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds