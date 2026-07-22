Stadler Rail refuses to pay $12.3 million ransom after ransomware attack

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler Rail has confirmed a data breach impacting a shared platform with one of its suppliers, with the Everest ransomware gang demanding approximately $12.3 million.

The incident, which occurred in mid-July, involved the theft of non-security-relevant technical information from a supplier. Stadler Rail stated that its own IT systems and global production operations remain unaffected and continue as normal. The company has refused to pay the ransom, citing its policy against paying threat actors, and has filed a criminal complaint with the police. The Everest gang, known for shifting from encryption to data theft and extortion since 2020, has not publicly claimed responsibility for this specific attack.

Stadler Rail experienced a similar cybersecurity incident in 2020, though the details of that attack were not fully disclosed at the time. This event highlights the ongoing threat of ransomware and data extortion targeting large multinational corporations, even when critical systems are not directly compromised.