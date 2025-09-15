CRN reports that Splunk partners are still adjusting to the impact of Cisco Systems' $28 billion acquisition of the data analytics giant, with executives highlighting both the challenges and new opportunities that come with integrating the two companies' channel operations. Speaking at the Splunk .conf25 event in Boston, executives confirmed that Splunk's channel unit is being consolidated into Cisco's global partner sales organization, with Tim Coogan now serving as channel chief across all Cisco and Splunk operations. Gretchen O'Hara, Splunk's longtime channel leader, will depart, while the Splunk Partnerverse program will be folded into Cisco's new 360 Partner Program after its February 2026 launch. Within that program, Splunk will maintain its identity as a Cisco business unit with its own Partner Value Index. Beyond channel changes, the companies showcased deeper product integration, including Cisco Data Fabric, built on Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud, and the upcoming integration of Splunk Cloud with Cisco's AI Canvas for IT operations.
Splunk partners brace for Cisco transition
(Adobe Stock)
