Southeast Asia faces growing cyber espionage

From state-sponsored cyberattacks to AI-driven surveillance infrastructure, nations in the region face complex security threats that challenge both sovereignty and public trust. The SingHealth breach in 2018 marked a turning point, and since then, attacks on electoral systems and critical infrastructure have intensified. China's Digital Silk Road, with tools like 5G, facial recognition, and data localization, gives it growing influence in regional data flows. Meanwhile, the US and its allies counter with stricter technology controls and intelligence-sharing frameworks. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines must now balance internal cybersecurity efforts with competing foreign interests. Analysts stress that cyber resilience is not just technical but deeply tied to political stability, economic continuity, and social cohesion. Without decisive, coordinated action, Southeast Asia risks becoming a digital proxy theater in the evolving global power struggle.
