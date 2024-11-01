Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Serious WordPress compromise likely with LiteSpeed Cache plugin bug

Threat actors could exploit the now-addressed high-severity unauthenticated privilege escalation flaw in the LiteSpeed Cache plugin for WordPress, tracked as CVE-2024-50550, to facilitate privilege escalation and other malicious activities, according to The Hacker News.

Such a vulnerability, which arises from an insufficient security hash check vulnerable to brute-forcing, could be successfully abused with the activation of certain configurations within the plugin's crawler feature, a report from Patchstack showed. "This vulnerability highlights the critical importance of ensuring the strength and unpredictability of values that are used as security hashes or nonces. The rand() and mt_rand() functions in PHP return values that may be 'random enough' for many use cases, but they are not unpredictable enough to be used in security-related features, especially if mt_srand is used in a limited possibility," said researcher Rafie Muhammad. LiteSpeed, which is used across more than six million websites, was previously reported to be impacted by the high-severity bugs CVE-2024-44000 and CVE-2024-47374.

