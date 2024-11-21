Senate panel OKs several cybersecurity bills

Numerous cybersecurity-related measures have been advanced by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, led by the Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2024, which would mandate the adoption of National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance-adherent vulnerability disclosure policies among federal contractors, CyberScoop reports.

Such legislation has been noted by HackerOne Chief Legal and Policy Officer Ilona Cohen to help "address a gap in our nation’s cybersecurity defenses by requiring contractors to adopt this best practice to protect government information and personal data." Also passed by the Senate committee were the Federal Acquisition Security Council Improvement Act of 2024, which would provide the FASC with increased oversight in preventing the usage of Chinese and foreign adversary-made technologies that pose a threat to national security, as well as the DHS Cybersecurity On-the-Job Training Program Act and DHS Cybersecurity Internship Program Act, which would require the establishment of cyber training and internship programs, respectively, at the Department of Homeland Security.