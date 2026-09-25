Senate leaders introduce bill for voluntary telecom cybersecurity practices

Nextgov reports that two Senate committee leaders have introduced legislation aimed at developing voluntary cybersecurity practices for telecommunications operators, a move intended to bolster the security of US communications networks.

The Telecommunications Cybersecurity and Resilience Act, proposed by Sens. Mark Warner and Ted Cruz, seeks to create a collaborative effort between government and industry to establish security guidance and a voluntary assessment process for its adoption. This initiative follows the extensive Salt Typhoon espionage campaign, attributed to Chinese hackers, which compromised systems handling lawful surveillance requests and targeted communications providers and political figures globally. The bill mandates a working group within the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop these best practices within 18 months.

This legislation comes after the FCC reversed a Biden-era security measure, with proponents arguing for voluntary measures over potentially outdated federal mandates. However, concerns remain about the effectiveness of purely voluntary efforts and the transparency of telecom companies in sharing security information following such breaches.