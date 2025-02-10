Seed funding secures $3.2M for ThreatMate

Delaware-based cybersecurity startup ThreatMate — which developed an artificial intelligence-based attack surface management platform for managed service providers catering to small and medium-sized businesses — has procured $3.2 million from a seed funding round, which will be allocated toward bolstering product development, market penetration, and industry collaborations, reports SecurityWeek

Aside from integrating analytics and continuous monitoring to improve MSP management of customers' accounts, ThreatMate's solution has been touted to enable automated penetration testing, cybersecurity audits, risk scoring, asset discovery, and dark web tracking to facilitate less complex and costly security, compared with typical enterprise security platforms. "ThreatMate is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity today: giving MSPs the tools to manage and secure their customers’ rapidly expanding attack surfaces. Their approach combines AI, machine learning, and automation into a seamless platform that MSPs can operationalize immediately," said Chris Day of Top Down Ventures, which led the investment round.