Seed funding raises $36M for Orchid Security

SiliconAngle reports that artificial intelligence-powered identity security startup Orchid Security has obtained $36 million from a seed funding round, which will be allocated toward strengthening its platform, which leverages large language models for identity and access management, as well as expanding its customer base in North America and Europe.

After establishing an updated inventory of self-hosted apps within a network, Orchid leverages LLM analytics with optimal reasoning and code recognition capabilities for identity control and authentication evaluations that consider cybersecurity framework compliance, according to the firm, which counts Costco and Repsol among its high-profile clientele. "With advancements in AI and LLM technology, we can now offer a solution that automatically assesses identity capabilities and exposures — considering target regulations, frameworks, and security best practices — offers remediations, and helps organizations elevate and ensure consistency of their identity security posture, all while significantly reducing cost and time," said Orchid co-founder and CEO Roy Katmor.