Security concerns raised over Chinese telecom firm Baicells

Baicells, a Chinese telecommunications hardware manufacturer founded by former Huawei executives, is under intense scrutiny from U.S. officials over potential national security risks, according to Reuters.

The company, which operates equipment in each U.S. state and serves over 700 networks, has faced criticism for vulnerabilities in its firmware flagged by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Commerce are investigating the company due to concerns about espionage risks and the proximity of its devices to sensitive sites, including military installations.

House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., described Baicells as a potential threat, saying that "the Chinese Communist Party is relentlessly pursuing efforts to export its oppressive surveillance state." Baicells has denied that its products pose security risks and stated that it is open to cooperating with the United States in its inquiries. Chairman Sun Lixin defended the company, emphasizing that no technology firm is immune to vulnerabilities. The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the scrutiny as discriminatory, urging the U.S. to "provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for companies from all countries to invest and operate in the United States."