Compliance Management

Sectigo launches AI-powered server for certificate lifecycle management

MCP Model Context Protocol Digital Concept

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Sectigo has announced the general availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, designed to enable enterprises to leverage AI agents for managing digital certificates. This new server allows administrators to interact with certificate operations using natural language commands through compatible AI tools, based on information published by Channel Insider.

The MCP Server for Sectigo Certificate Manager acts as a secure intermediary between AI agents, such as Microsoft Copilot and Claude, and Sectigo's certificate management platform. This integration allows for certificate lifecycle tasks, including issuance, revocation, renewal, and reporting, to be performed via conversational commands without requiring new infrastructure deployment. The solution aims to address the growing complexity of certificate management due to increasing volumes and shorter lifespans, which can lead to outages and security risks.

For channel partners like MSSPs and MSPs, this tool could reduce the operational burden of managing certificates for multiple clients. By enabling AI-driven workflows while maintaining existing governance and audit controls, Sectigo positions the MCP Server as a way to enhance efficiency and accessibility in certificate operations, reflecting a broader trend of integrating agentic AI into IT workflows.

Source: Channel Insider

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