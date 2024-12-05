Salt Typhoon hack assessment imminent, says Easterly

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly has confirmed that an investigation into the global telecommunications attack campaign by Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Salt Typhoon will be commenced by the Cyber Safety Review Board on Friday, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

"We wanted to make sure we did it before the holidays, so we could start writing out how we think about the problem, and then ultimately, what are the key recommendations that we need to bring forward to enable us to strengthen the security of the telecommunications networks going forward," said Easterly, who added that the CSRB will be working toward providing guidance that could be implemented not only among telecommunications firms but also among other infrastructure with network edge systems. Such recommendations could be finalized by spring or summer, noted Easterly, who does not expect its release to be deferred by the changing of administrations.