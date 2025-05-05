AI/ML

Salesforce arms partners for agentic AI future

Salesforce is betting big on agentic artificial intelligence to revolutionize how its partners work, with its latest release, Agentforce for Partner Community, now embedded in the Salesforce Partner Community platform, Channel Futures reports.

Lynne Zaledonis, Salesforce's EVP of customer success and partner marketing, called the tool a "significant advancement" that allows consulting and systems integrator partners to access 24/7 support, automate tasks, and reduce case resolution times by providing just-in-time, conversational AI assistance. Unlike basic chatbots, Agentforce can not only retrieve technical and program answers but also take action, such as initiating Trial Org extensions. By addressing workflow disruptions and data silos, Salesforce aims to empower partners to support clients' AI strategies from assessment to adoption. As consulting partners themselves begin to implement Agentforce, Zaledonis emphasized that this AI shift is changing business models, requiring new capabilities. Salesforce is also equipping partners with workshops, certifications, and guidebooks to help them adapt, monetize, and lead the transformation to an AI-augmented workforce.

