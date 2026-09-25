Rydox marketplace operator pleads guilty to identity theft and money laundering

According to Bleeping Computer, a Kosovar national has pleaded guilty to operating Rydox, a large illegal online marketplace that sold stolen personal information, login credentials, credit card details and cybercrime tools.

Ardit Kutleshi, the operator of the Rydox marketplace, has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and money laundering conspiracy. The marketplace, active from February 2016 until its shutdown in 2024, facilitated over 7,600 sales of stolen data, including Social Security numbers, names, and addresses of thousands of U.S. citizens. Rydox also offered more than 321,000 "cybercrime products" to over 18,000 users. Transactions were conducted using cryptocurrency, with sellers retaining 60% of sales and the marketplace taking 40%.

Kutleshi faces a maximum of 20 years for money laundering and a minimum of two years for aggravated identity theft, with sentencing scheduled for February 9, 2027. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by international law enforcement to dismantle major cybercrime platforms.