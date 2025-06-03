Threat Intelligence

Russian military hacking unit uncovered

Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces' Unit 29155 had its covert cyber operations exposed after an unsecured server was infiltrated by reporters with The Insider, an independent Russian investigative journalism site, Cybernews reports.

While most of the group's attacks which have been targeted at numerous organizations around the world have failed as a result of corruption and low morale, Unit 29155 has successfully compromised leading Qatar bank QBNB in 2016, resulting in the theft of 1.5 GB of data, according to The Insider report. Such an incident was claimed by a Turkish ultranationalist group but Unit 29155 was behind the exposure of stolen data. Further analysis of the group's misconfigured server revealed that its members mostly had no IT backgrounds. Unit 29155 was also noted to be the newest cyber unit of the GRU, which counts the more prolific Fancy Bear and Sandworm hacking groups as its other units.

