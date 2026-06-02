Russian hackers exploit WinRAR vulnerability for data theft

As reported by The Hacker News, the Russian hacking group Gamaredon is actively exploiting a WinRAR vulnerability, CVE-2025-8088, to deploy various malware families for data theft and network propagation.

The exploitation chain begins with a weaponized HTML Application payload called GammaPhish, which retrieves intermediate Visual Basic Script (VBScript) downloaders known as GammaLoad, according to Sekoia. These scripts are designed to fingerprint host systems, update network configurations, and fetch arbitrary VBScript payloads from command-and-control (C2) servers. One such payload is GammaWorm, a VBScript worm that establishes persistence through scheduled tasks and replaces legitimate directories with malicious LNK files to execute arbitrary code. To evade detection, GammaWorm uses legitimate platforms like Telegram for C2 communication and NTFS Alternate Data Streams to conceal its modules.

Another malware family, GammaSteel, is a modular information stealer that captures files with specific extensions and exfiltrates them to an AWS S3 bucket or a fallback server. Sekoia noted that the infection sequences are modular and adaptable, with the potential to deploy other malware like GammaWipe. Gamaredon, linked to Russia's FSB, has a history of targeting Ukraine, particularly government and critical infrastructure entities, using spear-phishing emails with malicious RAR archives. This sophisticated infection chain highlights the group's resilient and obfuscated design, likely to be reused in future operations.