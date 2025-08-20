Russian cyberattack disrupts Polish hydropower plant anew

Cybernews reports that Poland had one of its small hydroelectric power plants successfully compromised by Russian hackers last week, following an initial breach in May that was mitigated due to the plant being offline.
Attacks believed to have been launched on August 10 that infiltrated the Tczew hydropower plant's industrial control systems allowed threat actors to modify operational parameters of the generator and rotor, resulting in turbine speed and water level surges, as well as the sudden stoppage of power output, according to Polish analysts. Such a development was reported by CyberDefence24 to come amid a spate of cyber intrusions against industrial automation systems across Poland. Aside from targeting water treatment plants in Sierakowo, Szczytno, and Witkow, threat actors have also sought to compromise a Kuznica-based sewage treatment plant, along with certain water fountains and swimming pools across the country.
