Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

RomethemeKit For Elementor plugin impacted by RCE bug

Today’s columnist, Sebastian Gierlinger of Storyblok, offers nine tips for integrating a content management system with an ecommerce platform. (Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)
(Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)

Widely used WordPress plugin RomethemeKit for Elementor was discovered to be affected by a critical security vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-30911, which could be leveraged to facilitate remote code execution, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Attackers could exploit the flaw, which arises from inadequate permission and nonce checks within the plugin's install_requirements function, to enable arbitrary plugins that allow arbitrary code execution with minimal privileges, according to Patchstack researchers. Immediate implementation of patches, which have been issued in March following an incomplete fix in late January, has been recommended. Meanwhile, developers have been urged to mitigate similar security issues in the future by adopting robust permission checks for admin-level actions, activating nonce verification for AJAX-initiated actions, and restricting access for low-privilege users. Aside from conducting code audits and security evaluations on a regular basis, developers should also maintain a tough validation framework while ensuring compliance with the coding practice recommendations provided by WordPress.

Related

Attacks leveraging Ivanti EPMM flaws in clouds underway

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile instances in cloud environments impacted by the authenticated bypass flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-4427, and the post-authentication remote code execution issue, tracked as CVE-2025-4428, have been subjected to ongoing attacks since Friday, following the initial targeting of on-premises implementations, The Register reports.

Newly discovered Firefox zero-days addressed

Updates have been released by Mozilla to resolve a pair of critical out-of-bounds access flaws impacting the Firefox browser, which have been abused as zero-days at last week's Pwn2Own Berlin hacking contest, resulting in bounties of $50,000 each for Palo Alto Networks' Edouard Bochin and Tao Yan, as well as security researcher Manfred Paul, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds