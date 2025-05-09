Aside from expanding anti-cybercrime measures to include incident response activities, Vorndran also aided the FBI in disrupting threat operations' infrastructure while seizing ransomware payments. Under Vorndran's helm, the FBI was reported by Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Brett Leatherman to have performed nearly 20 joint operations against state-sponsored and cybercriminal threats last year. "Pressuring the threat means eroding the ecosystem of which they operate, whether it's their malware developers, their traditional infrastructure, their money, or their communications," said Vorndran in a 2022 interview. Additional details regarding Vorndran's replacement remain uncertain but the outgoing official has been praised by former U.S. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to have been "selfless, collaborative, and influential."
Retirement of leading FBI cyber official Bryan Vorndran imminent
FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran delivers a keynote address at the 2024 Boston Conference on Cyber Security on June 5, 2024. (Credit: FBI)
More than four years after helping bolster federal crackdowns against cybercriminal operations, FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran was noted by sources close to the matter to enter retirement soon, reports The Record.
