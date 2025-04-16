Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Report warns aviation faces cybersecurity crisis

A United Airlines plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. LAX was among the airports that saw their websites go down as a result of a DDoS attack Monday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The aviation industry is grappling with mounting cybersecurity threats, according to a report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which warns that outdated systems and infrastructure vulnerabilities are outpacing efforts to protect critical aviation assets, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

The report urges the Federal Aviation Administration to prioritize a sweeping modernization of air traffic control technologies, while recommending that the Transportation Security Administration, in partnership with the FAA and CISA, conduct thorough cyber risk assessments at key airports used for both civilian and military operations.

We are pushing decades-old aviation systems to handle high-demand travel 24/7, and the cracks are showing, said Jiwon Ma, a senior analyst at FDD.

Recent incidents, including the CrowdStrike-related outage that grounded Delta Air Lines and the Rhysida ransomware attack on Seattle Tacoma International Airport, highlight the fragility of aviation networks. While the FAA maintains that it uses a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, the report underscores the urgent need to bolster national airspace defenses amid increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

