Report links Chinese tech firm to state spying
A new analysis by Recorded Future indicates that the Beijing Institute of Electronics Technology and Application is likely operating under China's Ministry of State Security, The Hacker News reports. The assessment links at least four BIETA personnel, Wu Shizhong, He Dequan, You Xingang, and Zhou Linna, to known MSS officers and affiliated academic institutions. According to the report shared with The Hacker News, BIETA and its subsidiary, Beijing Sanxin Times Technology, develop technologies that "almost certainly support intelligence, counterintelligence, and military missions." Their research focuses on steganography for covert communications, malware deployment, and penetration testing tools that could aid espionage. BIETA, active since 1983, also designs software for file uploads, mobile monitoring, and cell phone interception in large venues. Recorded Future concludes that BIETA and CIII likely act as front organizations supplying the MSS and its proxies with cyber capabilities, reinforcing concerns over China's growing network of intelligence-linked technology developers.
