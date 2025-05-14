Report: Cyber threats outpace global readiness

The World Economic Forum reports that cybersecurity threats are intensifying amid rising geopolitical tensions, AI-powered attacks, and increasingly complex tactics from threat actors like Salt Typhoon and Lazarus.
The World Economic Forums Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 found that nearly 60% of organizations have adjusted their cybersecurity strategies in response to global conflict, while 72% report a growing risk environment. Harvards Belfer Center assessed seven leading nations and concluded that while there is no universal model for cybersecurity, successful strategies share pillars such as infrastructure protection, cyber workforce development, and public-private collaboration. However, many national approaches lack focus on small businesses, vulnerable populations, and non-technical roles. Most strategies also fail to establish clear enforcement mechanisms and measurable outcomes. Despite policy efforts, cyber talent shortages are worsening and only 14% of organizations feel fully equipped. Experts warn that governments must shift from reactive policymaking toward adaptive, accountable strategies that treat cybersecurity as a trust-building and innovation-enabling business asset.
